There are restaurants that allow dogs. but there are not many restaurants that offer a separate menu for them. We’re taking you to the Gulf Stream Bar and Grille in Portsmouth for this week’s Pups and Pubs!

“It is off the beaten path,” Co-Owner and Manager of Gulf Stream Bar and Grille Reada Evans, said. “So getting here can be a little interesting. But once you’re here, you open up into this beautiful marina; it’s the New England Boat Works Safe Harbor Marina.”

The name of the restaurant tells you exactly what to expect.

“Our menu is sort of based on where the gulf stream goes,” Evans said. “So a lot of Caribbean influence, a lot of southern influence, we’ve got a bit of New Orleans to kick in there as well.”

But enough about people food, let’s talk dog food and it’s not what you’re thinking!

“A couple of our regular dogs; they get two burgers and they get a pup cup,” Evans said. “So they have their set menus as well as their favorites.”

A separate doggie menu offers buddy burgers, with or without cheese and bacon, for your best friend.

“I’ve always been a dog person so I know how crazy dog people are in the best possible sense,” Evans said. “We knew that people would think the idea is really pretty cute, so once we started it, people really loved it.”

Gulf Stream Bar and Grille Oysters and nachos Megan’s dog, Theo

The menu features an assortment of treats from Woof Woof Boutique.

“We get to support another small business and supply a really fun menu for dogs,” Evans said. “We obviously adore dogs. I am obviously like please bring the dogs, but people can come too, I guess. But no we love having the dogs. We’ve been dog friendly since we opened. It was always something we wanted to do.”

While it is a summer getaway spot, dogs, and people too, are welcome all year round.

“Part of our patio is partially enclosed,” Evans said. “So we will have people even when it’s very cold out, sitting outside with their dogs. Cause they like to bring them along for dinner. We do have heaters and things for the wintertime. But in the summertime, it’s not uncommon to have every other table with a dog at it.”

Gulf Stream Bar and Grille has live music every Sunday night through the summer. Check out their events, here.