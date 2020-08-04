Providing high-speed, low-cost internet to the community

Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities.

Katherine Messier and Rick Lindholm from Mobile Beacon talk about their 10th Anniversary and the community grants they are doing.

For more information go to https://www.mobilebeacon.org/