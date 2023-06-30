Providence Independence Day is coming up on Sunday, July 2nd! That’s right, incorporated in 1832, Providence is one of the oldest cities in New England. There will be a fun celebration on Sunday for Providence’s Independence Day and to share all about the history or Providence and the celebration is Joe Wilson, Jr – Director of the Office of Art, Culture and Tourism of Providence and performer, Becky Bass.
Come celebrate on July 2nd, 2023 – 201 India Street, Providence, RI 02903 – for the Fourth of July celebration. Food trucks, Becky Bass and Friends, and a fireworks show over the bay will cap off the evening.
Concerts start at 6pm and it’s free.
More information head here.
