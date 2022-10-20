Kevin Folan, Head of Schools at Providence Country Day & The Henry Barnard School joined The Rhode Show today to talk about several great developments at the schools. To learn more, visit http://www.providencecountryday.org.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.