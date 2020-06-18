Take the time to protect your skin

Breaking News
RI unemployment rate dips to 16.3%; state gains 13,100 jobs
June is Acne Awareness Month, a good time to remind ourselves of the importance of protecting our skin by taking the necessary precautions day in and day out.

Joining us the morning with advice on how to establish a skin care regimen as well as how we can avoid Maskne (Mask Acne in the age of COVID-19), and more was Rachel Nazarian, M.D. F.A.A.D., from Schweiger Dermatology in NYC.

You can learn more about Dr. Nazarian and Schweiger Dermatology here: https://www.schweigerderm.com/providers/rachel-nazarian-m-d/

