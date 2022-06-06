Jamal Paire, Director of Asset Quality & BSA Officer at Westerly Community Credit Union talks about how you can protect yourself from being scammed.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.