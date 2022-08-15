Find out about proper warmup routines for outdoor activities.

Jason Harvey PT, MSPT from Elite Physical Therapy covers exercises you can do before walking, running, and biking.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.