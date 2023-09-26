This morning on The Rhode Show we welcomed Catherine Taylor, State Director at AARP Rhode Island.

AARP Rhode Island is in your community with many exciting events empowering you to be financially secure, have control over your health, and connect with your neighbors.

Get an inside look at free events and seminars that will be provided in your area plus learn about Healthy Living online seminars including URI Master Gardeners webinars, Healthy Cooking demonstrations, Everybody Dance classes, Tai Chi/Gigong, Laughter Yoga and more!

Learn more here, https://states.aarp.org/rhode-island/events-ri