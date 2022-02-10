Lanre Ajakaiye is making strides with his community-focused initiative in Olneyville – 25 Bough Street. The Rhode Island native has welcomed local leaders to the commercial building, where progress continues to be made.

As President and CEO of 25 Bough Street, Lanre has recently purchased a parking lot nearby to ensure off-street parking, and he has been working with developers and businesses interested in moving into the space.

25 Bough Street recently hosted a Real Estate Seminar for 5th to 8th graders that form the Youth Advisory.

Lanre was also honored in early February when he was inducted into the City of Providence’s Martin Luther King Jr. Hall of Fame.

As we shared last year, Lanre made history when he became the first in New England to be approved for a regulation CF campaign by the SEC.

Lanre returned to “The Rhode Show” via Zoom to share the latest details of the project, which will serve as a multi-event space for the community. Watch the attached clip to learn even more about this incredible project.