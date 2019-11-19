Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Programming Note: The Rhode Show to air on The CW Providence Tuesday

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1535026204826.jpg.jpg
main bkg
bkg

(WPRI) — Even though the impeachment hearings for President Trump are set to resume Tuesday morning, you will still be able to have fun, eat well and live life with The Rhode Show.

Since the hearings will be live on WPRI 12, The Rhode Show will air at 9 a.m. on The CW Providence instead.

The CW Providence can be found on:

  • Digital Channel 64.2
  • Cox Channels 9/1009
  • Comcast Channels 813/1170
  • Verizon Channels 14/509

The Impeachment Hearings will air on WPRI 12 and FOX Providence, as well as stream live on WPRI.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com