Programming Note: The Rhode Show to air on The CW Providence Tuesday

(WPRI) — Even though the impeachment hearings for President Trump are set to resume Tuesday morning, you will still be able to have fun, eat well and live life with The Rhode Show.

Since the hearings will be live on WPRI 12, The Rhode Show will air at 9 a.m. on The CW Providence instead.

The CW Providence can be found on:

Digital Channel 64.2

Cox Channels 9/1009

Comcast Channels 813/1170

Verizon Channels 14/509

The Impeachment Hearings will air on WPRI 12 and FOX Providence, as well as stream live on WPRI.com.