Pride on Ice returns this weekend!

This weekend makes the return of The 3rd Annual “Pride on Ice” event taking place in downtown Providence. Nothing will get you into the Holiday spirit faster than this great event on Friday, December 6! Joe Lazzerini joined us this morning to discuss further.

Per their website:

Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to benefit the children and families of Family Service of Rhode Island in exchange for free entry to the Providence Rink with any paid skate rental.

Starting at 9pm, American Drag Performer, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 and All Stars Season 3 contestant MILK and skating partner Christopher Erwin will perform to two different fabulous numbers on ice.

Learn more: https://www.prideri.org/prideonice

