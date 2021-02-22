Preserving Black History in RI

This morning we welcome Chef and Owner or DeWolf Tavern, Sai Viswanath making their Seafood Stew with Coconut Water. It is a stew made with shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, lobster, and local fish in a coconut, coriander, Thai-chili broth with broccoli rabe.

They are running a bar promo where Monday is Dollar Oysters and there are $8 apps Tues.-Friday. All their menus are up to date on their website. You can order a gift card online and they will mail it right out to you.