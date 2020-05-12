Preparing Your Financial Future

This morning Jon Sweet, CFP®, AIF® Financial Advisor, Oak Leaf Wealth Management joined us to talk about what’s going on in the markets and why Covid has impacted the market so steeply and what people should be doing now.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

