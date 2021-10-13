Prepare for your future at The Met School

When it comes to preparing for a job or future career, there is no substitute for hands-on experience. Whatever your field of interest may be, it is crucial that one is prepared for their pursuit. This is especially true for young people are they proceed down their desired path.

At The Met School, one of their key elements is that students learn in the real world through proper placement, interests, and internships while working closely with mentors and advisors.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by their Providence campus to discover more about how it works from the team and to meet some remarkable students well!

For additional info visit: https://www.themethighschool.org/

