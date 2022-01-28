Prepare for game day with Ovie Mughelli’s touchdown snacks

Looking ahead to gameday but perhaps you’re not sure exactly what should be on your menu? Former NFL all-Pro Running Back Ovie Mughelli has us covered with fun and creative snack options for you, family and fiends. He joined us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today to discuss further with ideas from Ball, Save-A-Lot, Lee Kum Kee, & Entenmann’s.

For additional info, visit: http://www.TipsonTV.com

