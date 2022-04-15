With Easter fast approaching this Sunday, if you are looking for a fun drink idea, our good friend Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, has just the suggestion for you: The Mediterranean Brunch!

1 oz Citadelle Gin

1 oz Kleos Mastiha spirit

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz butterfly pea flower tea

1 oz lemonade

Method: Shake well with ice and pour into tall glass or Hurricane glass

Garnish: lemon wheel

For more info from Jonathan, visit: https://www.thecocktailguru.com/services/bar-restaurant-consulting/

