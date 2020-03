Happening Here: Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY!

The national tour of HELLO, DOLLY! will play at PPAC Tuesday, March 3 through Sunday, March 8.

The National Tour stars Carolee Carmello as “Dolly Levi Gallagher.”

Tickets for HELLO, DOLLY! are available at the PPAC Box Office

(220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI, 02903), by visiting ppacri.org or by calling (401) 421-ARTS (2787).