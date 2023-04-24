The Potter League’s 2023 LoveBash for Animals is back and this year, the event is back in person! Come and enjoy dinner, libations, silent and live auctions, entertainment, and more. At the LoveBash for Animals, you can enjoy a unique and up-close look at the life-saving services we provide. Meet with shelter staff, visit adoptable animals, and see firsthand how your support helps save lives.

The annual LoveBash for Animals celebrates our shared compassion for animals in need. The celebration includes an exciting evening of great company, delicious food, cocktails, music and a dazzling live and silent auction, along with a little animal love with all proceeds to benefit the homeless animals at the Potter League.

But the true magic isn’t the auction or the event itself. It’s your generosity, which saves animal lives. Every year we invite you to celebrate the spirit of LoveBash for Animals that will help provide thousands of animals find hope, healing and the magic of second chances.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 6th and Kim Kalunian is the MC.

Potter League Missions

The Potter League for Animals is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promote, protect and advance the well-being of Rhode Island’s companion animals. As the most comprehensive animal welfare organization in the state, we impact more than 10,000 companion animals each year. For more than 90 years we have been committed to service the needs of the people and animals in the Rhode Island community and across New England as a 4-star Charity Navigator rated nonprofit ranking in the top 1% nationally.

For full event details and tickets here.