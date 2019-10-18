Live Now
NASA All-Female Space Walk
Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Potter League Heart & Sole Walk is back for a 30th year

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Potter League Heart and Sole Walk_184966
main bkg
bkg

It’s time once again for a Fall tradition. The Potter League’s 30th Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals returns for its 30th year on October 20th. Taking place at Glen Park in Portsmouth, it raises money to help the Potter League care for thousands of homeless animals each year.

This morning, we welcomed Kara Montalbano, Director of Marketing & Community Relations, who discussed further.

For more info, head to: https://www.potterleague.org/event/heart-sole-walk-for-animals/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com