Potter League Heart & Sole Walk is back for a 30th year

It’s time once again for a Fall tradition. The Potter League’s 30th Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals returns for its 30th year on October 20th. Taking place at Glen Park in Portsmouth, it raises money to help the Potter League care for thousands of homeless animals each year.

This morning, we welcomed Kara Montalbano, Director of Marketing & Community Relations, who discussed further.

For more info, head to: https://www.potterleague.org/event/heart-sole-walk-for-animals/

