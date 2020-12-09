Pot au Feu in the running to win $50,000 top prize in essay contest

Small business owner, Bob Burke, responded to an invitation from Barclays to write a 500 word

essay about his experiences as a small business owner fighting to save his 48 year old

restaurant which has been ravaged by the economic effects of Covid.

The essay was one of nearly 3,000 submitted by small business owners of all kinds, across the

nation. A jury of experts selected it placing the essay in the Top Ten competition for a grand

prize of $50,000.

The final decision rests with the voters of America. Voting starts on Friday

December 4 and ends December 14. Voters can cast up to 10 votes – one for each day of the

voting period.

In writing the essay Burke wanted to honor his team whom he considers to be heroic in the

way they responded to Covid. He also pays tribute to the loyal customers who have given

unstinting support to the efforts to keep Pot au Feu going.

Bob Burke joins us on The Rhode Show to tell us more.

Vote Here: http://www.smallbizbigwins.com/