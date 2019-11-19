Target 12 on WPRI.com

Popping the Cork for the Holiday Season

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Sparkling Wine from around the globe on The Rhode Show this morning!
Anytime is a good time for sparkling wine, and especially during the holiday season. There are many different styles, made from different grape varietals at different price points.

Elisa Wybraniec, Wine Director at the Coast Guard House helps us find which style we should share during this holiday season.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com