Target 12 on WPRI.com

Plunging into 2020

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

The end of another calendar year usually brings many New Year’s traditions to mind; that’s especially the case even more this December as we close out one decade and begin another. So why do we have some traditions? Where did they come from?

We checked in with our friend, Local Historian Bob Burke, at Barrington Beach where he broke down New Year’s Myths and Facts on a “gorgeous” December day.

Check out Bob’s restaurant Pot au Feu: https://potaufeuri.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com