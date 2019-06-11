Live Now /
Centered around basketball, the event includes an evening of positive discussion conducted by professional basketball players.

The players share their stories of hardships, determination and success both on and off the basketball court.

The players stress the importance of education and earning a college degree.

The event also includes a basketball clinic in which the players work hands-on with youth, teaching techniques and offering advice.

The highlight of The Play for Peace Pro All-Star Game that includes current professional basketball players on all levels.

