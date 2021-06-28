Play for Peace event returns to Providence this week

At a time when it seems as so many are disconnecting, certain organizations and events are doing their best to aim to continue to create positive connections through the commonality of competition and sports. Play for Peace is one such event which continues to be a shining example of how sports can bring us together.

Launched in 2015, Play for Peace engages the community, provides a positive outlet and offers an inspirational message to both youth and adults. This year’s event takes place this week on Wednesday beginning at 5:30pm at John Hope Settlement House in Providence.

Featuring a live DJ, an all ages Basketball Clinic and then Middle School, High School and Professional Basketball games, it promises to be a great evening. Joining Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today to discuss further were the events founder, Lamonte Thomas, along with Sean Holley.

For more info on Facebook, head to: https://www.facebook.com/Play4PeaceTour/ or find them on Instagram at @Play4Peace.