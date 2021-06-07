Planet Fitness is ready to welcome you back!

Gyms are once again open and Planet Fitness is ready for your return to help you resume and enhance your fitness routine! After a very difficult year, many may be looking to get back to their regularly scheduled gym time and they can get you back onto that road with ease.

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today to discuss further was Dan Cote, General Manager of a Local Planet Fitness location in Woonsocket. Whatever you are looking for they can help you reach your fitness goals and desired outcome.

Dan also discussed the PF Black Card which offers many options including: The ability to bring a guest, access to 2000+ locations (including 21 in Rhode Island and Southern Mass), Discounts and travel perks and so much more.

For additional info on the PF Black Card and what Planet Fitness can offer you, visit: https://www.planetfitness.com/promos/rismaevergreen2021?utm_source=WPRI&utm_medium=Rhode%20Show%20Banner&utm_campaign=June%20BC

