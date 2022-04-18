We always love welcoming our friends from Roger Williams Park Zoo to the show and today they dropped by just in time for the start of school vacation week. Joining us this morning were Stacey Johnson, Executive Director, and Corrie Ignagni, Manager of Digital Communications, along with Pickles the radiated tortoise!

Plan your perfect spring vacation activity with a visit to the Zoo, now open daily 9am – 4pm (reserved timed tickets are online only).

For additional info on everything happening at the Zoo head to: https://www.rwpzoo.org/

