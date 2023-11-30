Looking to get away in 2024? Our friend, TravelZoo’s Gabe Saglie has all of the travel advice you need to create your next memory. Joining us on The Rhode Show today LIVE from Greater Palm Springs, he covered it all. From the newest trends in wellness travel to spa experiences and so much more, he shared plenty of fun ideas and suggestions.
For more from TravelZoo, visit: https://www.travelzoo.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.