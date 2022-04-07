You may have heard of rescue volunteers hopping in their cars to help bring animals in need to a safe area or local shelter. But did you know many volunteers take the skies too? John Holmander, a Pilot with Pilots N Paws, talks about the organization, his role, and the local flights he’s taken recently.

Donate to Pilots N Paws here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=89KRW62LETNDS










