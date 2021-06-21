‘Physical’ Debuts on Apple+

|Actress Diedre Friel is co-starring alongside Golden Globe-nominated Rose Bryne in the highly anticipated Apple+ dramedy “Physical” that premiered on June 18th.
No stranger to television and film, Friel has recently been seen on such hit shows as “New Amsterdam” and “Search Party” as well as the feature films SECOND ACT opposite Jennifer Lopez, and the upcoming UNTITLED RAY ROMANO project.
