THE AMAZING RACE begins its milestone 35th season starting at the iconic Hollywood Sign, celebrating the famous landmark’s100th anniversary, on the 90-minute season premiere of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, in its new time period, Wednesday, Sept. 27 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We had the chance to chat with host, Phil Keoghan about the upcoming season and what makes it so special and fun.

“The Amazing Race Is Back!” – The Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE begins its milestone 35th season at the iconic Hollywood Sign, celebrating the famous landmark’s100th anniversary. Also, for the first time, a former team surprises racers as judges at the first Roadblock, where one team member must traverse a perilous tightrope stretched from one rooftop to another at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, before heading to their first location, Thailand, on the 90-minute season premiere of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, in its new time period, Wednesday, Sept. 27 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host. Pictured: Phil Keoghan. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In its biggest season yet, the race ups the ante, by starting with an unprecedented 13 new globetrotting teams who will set off on a 23,800-mile adventure around the world and visit a new country, Slovenia, known for its beautiful landscape and dramatic scenery. Here, teams will fly in a gravity defying glider, 2,000 feet over Lake Bled, cross-country ski indoors and climb 1,110 steps to the top of Planica’s tallest ski jump, among other once-in-a-lifetime challenges.