Phil Keoghan joins us as ‘Tough as Nails’ returns for season two

One of CBS’ popular shows returns as Phil Keoghan is back for season two of ‘Tough as Nails’.

Per CBS.com: “The show is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world.”

Host Phil Keoghan joined Michaela Johnson on ‘The Rhode Show’ today to discuss what fans can expect in the new season.

Don’t miss the premiere tonight at 8 right here on WPRI-12.

Learn more about the show here: http://cbs.com/shows/tough-as-nails/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

