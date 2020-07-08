Phil Keoghan Chats New Show, “Tough as Nails”

“Phil Keoghan, best known as the host of “The Amazing Race” brings his passion project “Tough as Nails” to life.  Keoghan will host the new reality series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their hands dirty while working long, hard hours to keep the country running.”

“Tough as Nails” premieres TONIGHT – Wednesday, July 8 – with a 2-hour premiere, 8-10 PM ET/PT.

