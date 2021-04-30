Pet expert shares tips for National Pet Month

As the author of “Pampered Pets on a Budget”, Kristen Levine has been striving to make the world a better place for pets for more than 25 years. The renowned Pet Living Expert is known for sharing her innovative ways to take care of our furry family members.

Just in time for National Pet Month, Levine is sharing some timely information to help people and their pets improve their relationship. Find out the issues and trends affecting pets and their pet parents, which pets are the most popular, and why people who enjoy pets live longer, healthier lives.

