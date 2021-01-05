Pet care tips for new owners

Did your family grow by four paws recently? If so, Kara Montalbano from Potter League for Animals can help with some pet care tips:
- Importance of establishing a routine
- Slow & steady introductions to what we perceive as normal mundane things
- Crating/safe spaces
- Training & socialization
- Cold Weather tips
- Potty/litterbox training
- Puppy/kitten proofing your house
- Safe Toys
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.