PERC has the power

This morning on The Rhode Show Anthony Carrino joined us.



Carrino is the original co-host of the shows Kitchen Cousins, Cousins on Call, Cousins Undercover, and now America’s Most Desperate Kitchens with his real-life cousin John Colaneri.

This year, a record-breaking arctic storm in Texas and heatwaves in the Pacific Northwest left people in extreme danger as they were without electricity for extended periods.

In fact, extreme weather and power outages are becoming so frequent, homeowners with all-electric homes may want to consider reducing their dependency on the fragile electric grid by switching one or more appliances or installing a backup generator that uses an affordable, reliable, and clean power source like propane.

Carrino talked about why Propane-Powered Standby Generators that Produce 25% Fewer

Emissions Can Make a Difference as Power Outages Become Regular Occurrences.