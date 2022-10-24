Courtney Hunter and Tammi Reiss joined us on the show today to discuss People’s Credit Union‘s successful partnership with URI Athletics. URI Women’s Basketball Coach, Tammi Reiss, shared with us some updates on the recent groundbreaking of a practice facility and a pre-season analysis on the upcoming Women’s Basketball season as well as information on season tickets. Courtney Hunter, from People’s Credit Union, spoke about People’s “Day of Giving” & how over $170,000 was raised just for URI Women’s Basketball alone!

