PawSox team up with TB12 Foundation

On July 21, the PawSox will team up with Tom Brady’s TB12 Foundation for their “Paws for a Cause” event.

Half the ticket sales will support the TB12 Foundation’s mission to help educate and inspire athletes to excel in both sports and life by providing them access to health and wellness resources. The game starts at 1:05pm — but families can enjoy daylong activities at the ballpark including: the chance to play catch on the field from 11:30 – 12pm and the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

Help support the foundation by purchasing $10 tickets here: https://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?orgid=53855&schedule=list&agency=PRSV_B2B198

Learn more about the mission of The TB12 Foundation here: https://tb12foundation.org/