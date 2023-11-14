Paul Borrelli Author and Illustrator Ted DeLucia joins The Rhode Show to tell us about their new Children’s book “The Travels of Edith and Eddie, Santa’s Adventurous Elves”.
Find out how the story came about…after years of Christmas displays at Garden City Center.
Buy it here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.