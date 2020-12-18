Pastor Tim Hatch discusses new book, “Move!”

It’s a question many ask themselves or others at various points in life: “Do you know where you’re going?” Pastor Tim Hatch discusses this and explores many other different challenges within his new book.

Entitled, “Move!” Brendan Kirby caught up with him for ‘The Rhode Show’ over Zoom to learn more about this terrific and inspiring new read.

Find more info by visiting: https://timhatchlive.com/

