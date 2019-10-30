Paranormal Investigators talk local haunts

“Kindred Spirits” stars, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry return to talk about some haunted places in our area including Rose Island and the Lizzie Borden house. You can see the paranormal investigators on new episodes of “Kindred Spirits” Fridays at 9/8c on TLC.

