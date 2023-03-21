The Transform RI Scholarship is open to Rhode Island high school students of color and is giving the youth a voice and power to change their community.

Chachi Carvalho, an ambassador for the scholarship at the Papitto Opportunity Connection, joined us in-studio to talk about the scholarship and why it’s important to spread the word and awareness about it.

The Papitto Opportunity Connection, a private foundation, will invest $1 million to make the winning idea become a reality and TEN finalists will be awarded scholarships worth between $5,000-$25,000.

RI high school students of color answer one question: “If you were given a million dollars to better the lives of Rhode Island’s communities of color how would you do it?”

Students can submit an essay (up to 1,000 words), video (no longer than 3 minutes) or multimedia presentation: https://pocfoundation.com/transformri/.

It was a true pleasure to have Chachi Carvalho in-studio sharing this incredible opportunity that the Papitto Opportunity Center is offering.