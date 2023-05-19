Evviva Trattoria is in the kitchen today making Roasted Spaghetti and Pan Roasted Salmon with Chef Anthony De Palma.

If you haven’t visited Evviva Trattoria yet, make sure you do!

Evviva Trattoria features modern Italian food served in a comfortable and casual atmosphere. Our chefs have taken beloved Italian and American classics and added their culinary flair. We are extremely passionate about utilizing only the freshest and highest quality of ingredients while providing the best service to our guests.

Roasted Spaghetti Squash Ingredients:

1 Medium Sized Spaghetti Squash

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp Kosher Salt

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

Instructions:

Pre heat oven to 400*F

1. Wash & dry squash. Cut squash in half lengthwise.

2. Using a large spoon, carefully scrap out the insides of the squash.

3. Combine oil and seasoning and coat squash well

4. Roast squash in oven for 25-30 minutes

5. Allow to cool until able to handle

6. Using a large fork, carefully scrap out inside of squash.

Pan Roasted Salmon with Artichoke, White Wine, Lemon Ingredients:

8 Oz Salmon, Fresh

1½ tsp Shallots, minced

1½ tsp Garlic, minced

3 Oz Artichoke Hearts

2 Tbsp Cherry Tomatoes

1 tsp Capers

2 Oz White Wine

4 Oz Vegetable Stock

5 Oz Roasted Spaghetti Squash

2 Oz Butter, rolled in flour

½ Oz Baby Spinach

1½ Tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tsp Pumpkin Seed, Toasted

Pan Roasted Salmon with Artichoke, White Wine, Lemon

Instructions:

Pre heat oven to 400*

1. Heat an oven proof sauté pan (non-stick pan is preferred) over high heat. Season salmon with salt and pepper, or your favorite spice blend. Add ½ Tbsp of Canola oil in pan and carefully place salmon into the pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes depending on thickness.

2. Flip salmon over and cook for an additional 2 minutes then place into pre heated oven for 4 to 5 minutes, or your desired doneness.

3. Heat large sauté pan over high heat. Add canola oil, shallots, and garlic. Sauté quickly stirring for 30 seconds. NO COLOR

4. Add artichokes, tomatoes, capers, S & P and sauté for about 2 minutes.

5. Deglaze with white wine, add vegetable stock, spaghetti squash with butter rolled in flour and bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer. Add spinach & lemon juice at the end and combine.

6. Adjust seasoning if needed.

PLATING

1. Using a large dinner plate with rim, place spaghetti squash on bottom of plate.

2. Carefully spoon vegetables and broth over Squash.

3. Place Salmon on top Squash.

4. Garnish with pesto and garnish with toasted pepitas.