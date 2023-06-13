Ozzy is the first therapy dog in the state of RI assisting the men and women of the fire service in Smithfield with their mental health.
His purpose is to be there to let them know everything is OK!
Ozzy has a goofy smile and furry coat that everyone just loves.
He makes everyone smile!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.