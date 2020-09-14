Outsmarting Unemployment Fraud

Visa Risk Officer Mike Lemberger explains how criminals are taking advantage of Consumer Fears about Health, Safety & Financial Security.

WHAT CONSUMERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FRAUD:

• How fraudulent claims slow relief need by the desperate innocent victims

• Important ways to protect your identity and detect identity theft

• How the dark web is providing tools for fraud

• Why employment fraud is rising during the pandemic

