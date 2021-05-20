OSDRI’s Stand Down Weekend returns

This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Dee DeQuattro of Operation Stand Down RI. As longtime supporters of OSDRI, the team at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses is aware of just how important the Stand Down Weekend and the Boots on the Ground events truly are.

Taking place May 28-31, Dee shared what we need to know as well as what the event means to military service members and their families while Ron & Pete underscored their commitment to this great organization and cause.

For more information, visit: https://osdri.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

