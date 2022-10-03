Schools are back in session which means that student-athletes are back on the fields and courts doing
what they love.
But we know that what comes along with athletics is the possibility of injuries–and ACL injuries are
common in high school athletics.
The Specialists from Ortho Rhode Island joined us on the show and introduced a new ACL injury prevention program that is available to all Rhode Island high schools.
