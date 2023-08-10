Ortho Rhode Island puts the patient’s needs at the center of orthopedic care.

As they continue to grow to meet the needs of our communities, they need the help of new team members.

That’s why they’re hosting the Ortho RI Career Fair on August 16th.



Candidates can schedule an interview in advance online at orthopedicsri.com/careerfair, or walk in and register upon arrival. Interviewees will be eligible for same-day offers.

You can complete an application online in advance and bring a copy of your resume to the Career Fair.

Ortho RI is hiring for a variety of positions, from admin roles like call center representatives and surgical schedulers to clinical team members like medical assistants, x-ray technologists, physical therapists, and physical therapist assistants.

Qualifications vary based on role, but in general Ortho RI is looking for individuals who are compassionate and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Ortho Rhode Island strives to be an employer of choice both in orthopedics and across Rhode Island.

The compassionate, innovative community offers growth opportunities and competitive wages in an energetic, fast-paced environment.

Ortho RI provides a competitive salary and comprehensive benefit programs including dental, vision, paid sick and vacation, paid holidays, supplemental benefits, and group long-term disability and life insurance!

You can register and apply online at orthopedicsri.com/careerfair.