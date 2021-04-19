Ortho Rhode Island opens new flagship campus in Warwick

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Day One, Ortho Rhode Island has built an organization that provides world-class orthopedic care. Now, as they continue to innovate, they are unveiling something even better. This spring, Ortho Rhode Island is opening a new centrally located flagship campus in Warwick that brings all the phases of world -class orthopedic care under one roof, providing a safe, state-of-the-art patient experience and seamless continuity of care.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Ortho Rhode Island CEO, Dr. Bradley, who discussed all that the new facility has to offer and more with BRendan kirby.

For further info, visit: /https://www.orthopedicsri.com/

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams