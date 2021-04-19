Ortho Rhode Island opens new flagship campus in Warwick

From Day One, Ortho Rhode Island has built an organization that provides world-class orthopedic care. Now, as they continue to innovate, they are unveiling something even better. This spring, Ortho Rhode Island is opening a new centrally located flagship campus in Warwick that brings all the phases of world -class orthopedic care under one roof, providing a safe, state-of-the-art patient experience and seamless continuity of care.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Ortho Rhode Island CEO, Dr. Bradley, who discussed all that the new facility has to offer and more with BRendan kirby.

For further info, visit: /https://www.orthopedicsri.com/

