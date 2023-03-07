As their mission statement indicates, at Johnson & Wales University, they aim to provide an exceptional education that inspires professional success and lifelong personal and intellectual growth.
Brendan Kirby recently dropped by their downtown Providence campus to learn how they are preparing students for the future with a huge variety of cutting edge programs and so much more.
For additional info, visit: https://www.jwu.edu/
