The JDP Theatre Company is preparing tomorrow’s stars of the stage

With summer right around the corner and so many itching to get back to a regular sense of normalcy, perhaps camps are on the mind for your family. JDP Theatre Company is a terrific nonprofit organization providing classes, camps, and many chances for actors to continue to learn their craft and perform in shows.

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today to discuss who they are, their various camps and more was the theater’s Co-Founder/Executive Director, Jillian Gesualdi.

For more info, visit: https://jdptheatreco.com/

